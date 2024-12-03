Clash Between Two Groups Over Cricket Dispute in Nagpur’s Mankapur; 9 Arrested, Including Juveniles

Advertisement





Nagpur: A shocking incident of a brawl between two groups has emerged from the Mankapur area in Nagpur. Police have arrested nine individuals in connection with the case, including some minors, according to DCP Rahul Madane.

The complainant, Syed Shahbaz Ali alias Baba (21, resident of Sant Dnyaneshwar Society, Mankapur), reported that his cousin Lucky had been receiving repeated death threats from an accused, Saurabh Nair (resident of Kirad Layout near Max Hospital). To resolve the issue, Syed called Saurabh to mediate. Saurabh then invited Syed and Lucky to meet at Pagalkhana Chowk.

At the meeting, Saurabh arrived with Shivam Pandey (resident of Lokvihar Colony, Godhani) and six others, while Syed and Lucky were accompanied by five friends. The conversation quickly escalated, with Saurabh and Lucky hurling abuses at each other, leading to a heated argument. The verbal spat soon turned violent, resulting in a major clash between the two groups.

Both groups have filed complaints, and the Mankapur police have initiated an investigation based on the statements received. The incident has left three people injured, who are currently undergoing medical treatment.