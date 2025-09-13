Nagpur Bhandewadi Dumping Yard to Get 500-Ton Waste Plant

Nagpur: A new solid waste processing facility is being set up by Bhumi Green Pvt. Ltd. on a 10-acre plot at the Bhandewadi dumping yard. The project was inspected on Saturday (Sept 13) by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary.

Under this initiative, more than 500 metric tons of waste will be processed daily. Currently, Nagpur generates around 1,300 metric tons of waste per day, of which 800 metric tons is being handled through the Subhedari (SusBDe) project. With Bhumi Green’s plant operational, another 500 metric tons will be processed, significantly reducing the heaps of garbage visible at the Bhandewadi site.

The company has been awarded a five-year contract for the project. The processed waste will be used for the production of organic fertilizers and Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF). The new facility is expected to begin full-scale operations by December this year, ensuring that nearly the entire 1,300 metric tons of daily waste generated in the city is processed.

Gold Rate 13 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,000/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During the inspection, Dr. Chaudhary also visited the Integrated Solid Waste Project (SusBDe), where 800 tons of waste are managed daily. He instructed officials to accelerate waste processing and reduce the piled-up garbage at the site.

Senior officials present included Additional Commissioner Mrs. Vasumna Pant, Assistant Commissioner Mr. Vikas Raibole, Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle, Executive Engineers Rajesh Dufare and Naresh Singhmazode, consultant Mr. Jagtap, along with representatives of Bhumi Green Pvt. Ltd., SusBDe Company, Solid Waste Management officials, and other staff.

As part of the visit, tree plantation was also carried out at the Bhandewadi site by Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary and Additional Commissioner Mrs. Vasumna Pant.