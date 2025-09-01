Nagpur at the Core of Maharashtra’s 5,600 km Expressway Push

Nagpur: Maharashtra is fast-tracking an ambitious expressway network spanning 5,629 kilometers, with Nagpur emerging as the central hub of this expansion. The state government, in collaboration with the Centre, is working on 21 expressway projects—some already operational, others under construction or in the approval and land acquisition stage.

While the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and the Nagpur–Mumbai Samruddhi Mahamarg have already boosted connectivity, the next phase of development focuses heavily on Nagpur and Vidarbha.

Key Expressways from Nagpur:

Nagpur–Bhandara–Gondia Expressway (141 km): Cleared by the cabinet, this project will link Vidarbha with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, creating a major industrial corridor.

Nagpur–Chandrapur Expressway (182 km): Alignment changes are underway; the route will serve as a lifeline for coal and industrial regions.

Bhandara–Gadchiroli Expressway (116 km): Awaiting cabinet approval, it will connect economically backward areas like Gadchiroli to new growth opportunities.

Nagpur–Goa Shaktipith Expressway (802 km): Land acquisition has begun; this corridor will directly connect Nagpur to Goa, boosting tourism and trade.

Nashik–Jalgaon–Nagpur North Maharashtra Expressway (645 km): A proposed corridor to speed up connectivity between Vidarbha and western Maharashtra.

Nagpur’s Emerging Role

Officials say these projects will not only cut travel time but also spur industrial investments, tourism, and job creation. With its strategic location and multiple expressway links, Nagpur is poised to become the transport and logistics hub of Maharashtra.