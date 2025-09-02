Nagpur News Roundup: Expressway Hub, PWD Contractor’s Suicide, Ganeshotsav Festivities, Gold Rates & Horoscope

Nagpur: The city continues to remain in focus as a hub of infrastructure, governance, crime investigations, and festive celebrations. From Maharashtra’s ambitious expressway plans to the tragic suicide of a PWD contractor, alongside Ganeshotsav festivities and cultural traditions, Nagpur’s day has been eventful. Here’s a complete roundup.
City and Government
- Expressway Hub Development: Nagpur is emerging as the central hub of Maharashtra’s massive 5,600-km expressway network. Multiple projects are underway to boost connectivity across Vidarbha and beyond.
- Government Teachers’ New Timetable: The School Education Department has issued a new timetable for government teachers, assigning 30 non-teaching responsibilities in addition to teaching duties, sparking debates among educators.
- PWD Contractor’s Suicide & Policy Review: The state is reconsidering PWD payment policies after a contractor from Raj Nagar died by suicide on September 1, citing ₹30–40 crore in unpaid dues. The incident has intensified calls for reforms.
- Opposition to Walni Coal Mine: Legislators and activists are strongly opposing the proposed Walni coal mine in Kalmeshwar tehsil, citing environmental concerns.
Crime and Public Safety
- Teenager’s Murder in Ajni Railway Colony: The killing of a 15-year-old girl by a jilted lover remains under investigation. Authorities are also probing the accused’s family members.
- ₹24 Lakh Cyber Fraud: A 25-year-old woman from Beltarodi was duped by a fake stock market app, losing ₹24 lakh. Police are tracing the cyber trail.
- Illegal Hookah Parlor Raided: Pachpaoli Police raided Firangi Resto & Lounge, seizing banned tobacco and booking the owner, manager, and staff.
- Speeding Crackdown: Nagpur Police are setting up 29 speed-limit barricades at accident-prone spots to tackle rising road fatalities.
Culture and Events
- Ganeshotsav Festivities: Citizens thronged pandals across Nagpur, with late-night crowds enjoying celebrations. Authorities are emphasizing cleanliness and safety during the 10-day festival.
- Mahalakshmi Puja Traditions: Families continued age-old rituals for Mahalakshmi Puja, reflecting faith and heritage.
Other Developments
- Ajni Power Outage: A major power failure disrupted train services at Ajni Railway Station, causing inconvenience to passengers.
- Young Author’s Achievement: Fourteen-year-old Natasha Kotwal, a Sandipani School student, launched her debut novel The Pirate’s Prophecy, receiving praise for her literary talent.
Gold Rates in Nagpur (September 2)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,660 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,175 per gram
