Colourful rangoli designs deck up Gittikhadan Police Station as part of Police Rising Day, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police Station on Thursday was in for a colourful makeover, as the staff organized Rangoli Competition as a part of Police Rising Day Celebration and Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. Women Police Personnel from Mahila Dakshata Committee and Women Police Officials participated in this event. Top three rangoli makers were felicitated with participant letters and memento.

The event was followed by Mahila Dakshata Meeting with local women. Cops interacted with women and heard their grievances. The cops assured all the necessary action to curb the incidents of domestic violence and atrocities against the women.

The event was conceptualized by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinita S.

Senior Police Inspector Gittikhadan, Gajanan Kalyankar and staff of the Police Station worked hard for the success of the event.