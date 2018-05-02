Nagpur ASI Sandip Sharma wins laurels for commendable job

Nagpur: Independence Day 2020, brought some good news for Nagpur cops cap as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandip Manoharlal Sharma, currently deployed at Nagpur Crime Branch Nagpur City has been selected for Police Medal for Meritorious service.

Sharma, who started police duty back in 1982 has been serving for more than 39 years now, has won over 270 medals and awards in his astonishing career.

Nagpur Police Chief, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, former Joint Commissioner of Police (retired) Ravindra Kadam, Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gajanan Rajmane and all senior police officials extended their best wishes and regards to Sharma on this occasion.