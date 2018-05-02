Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Aug 14th, 2020

    Nagpur ASI Sandip Sharma wins laurels for commendable job

    Nagpur: Independence Day 2020, brought some good news for Nagpur cops cap as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandip Manoharlal Sharma, currently deployed at Nagpur Crime Branch Nagpur City has been selected for Police Medal for Meritorious service.

    Sharma, who started police duty back in 1982 has been serving for more than 39 years now, has won over 270 medals and awards in his astonishing career.

    Nagpur Police Chief, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, former Joint Commissioner of Police (retired) Ravindra Kadam, Joint Commissioner of Police, Dr. Nilesh Bharne, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Gajanan Rajmane and all senior police officials extended their best wishes and regards to Sharma on this occasion.

