Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Aug 14th, 2020

    NVCC Skeptical Of NMC Decision Of Compulsory Covid Testing For All Businessman

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Vidarbha Chambers of Commerce ( NVCC ) has showed concern on the decision taken by nmc commissioner tukaramji mundhe of compulsory covid testing for all businessman and their staff without which the can not do their business activity. Being a member of your organisation and a businessman, reads the statement issued by Mohanlal Kisanlal and Vijay Agrawal, the president, NVCC,civil line Nagpur

    On one side, nmc or government are lack of hospital beds, doctors, ventilators, medicines etc and other side they want to test all the people who have zero symptoms of covid-19 disease. Even if we conduct test at the given centres, how much should we trust the reports generated because as per the history and data, there have been instances where 1 patient has got 2 different results in 2 different labs on same day. Apart from this all businessman will have to visit the nmc centre to get the test done which will increase the chances of us meeting with more people publicaly eventually making us more prone in getting infected by covid.

    Other organisations nccl has opposed nmc’s decision. Therefore we request you to please re think on the above decision and also sign a petition from all the members of the organisation in order to support.

    Trending In Nagpur
    OCHRI Kidney Division inducts new Fresenius Medical Care 4008 dialysis machine
    OCHRI Kidney Division inducts new Fresenius Medical Care 4008 dialysis machine
    विविध उद्योगांचे समूह निर्माण करून विकास व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    विविध उद्योगांचे समूह निर्माण करून विकास व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    Farm activist Kishor Tiwari gives Legal Notice to Arnab Goswami Republic TV
    Farm activist Kishor Tiwari gives Legal Notice to Arnab Goswami Republic TV
    NVCC Skeptical Of NMC Decision Of Compulsory Covid Testing For All Businessman
    NVCC Skeptical Of NMC Decision Of Compulsory Covid Testing For All Businessman
    Nagpur ASI Sandip Sharma wins laurels for commendable job
    Nagpur ASI Sandip Sharma wins laurels for commendable job
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट की अवमानना मामले में प्रशांत भूषण दोषी करार, 20 अगस्त को सजा पर होगी सुनवाई
    सुप्रीम कोर्ट की अवमानना मामले में प्रशांत भूषण दोषी करार, 20 अगस्त को सजा पर होगी सुनवाई
    अवैध रेती उत्खनन के मामला : गृहमंत्री व पालकमंत्री के आदेशों की उड़ रही धज्जियां
    अवैध रेती उत्खनन के मामला : गृहमंत्री व पालकमंत्री के आदेशों की उड़ रही धज्जियां
    पोळा सण साध्या पध्दतीने साजरा करा – जिल्हाधिकारी
    पोळा सण साध्या पध्दतीने साजरा करा – जिल्हाधिकारी
    वीज कंपनीच्या कंत्राटदाराला लाखोंचा दंड
    वीज कंपनीच्या कंत्राटदाराला लाखोंचा दंड
    Man booked for extortion
    Man booked for extortion
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0