Nagpur artist Ritu Goyal’s paintings displayed at Rajasthan Art Gallery

Nagpur: Paintings of Orange City artist Ritu Goyal were displayed at Sukriti Art Gallery, Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur, Rajasthan in “Amogh: National Art Exhibition” from February 11 to 14.

Ritu was the only artist from Nagpur, out of 15 artists from various cities of India. A total of 80 paintings were displayed during the exhibition. Ritu Goyal presented three paintings and the theme for this exhibition was nature beauty. Maestro painter and Padmashri Tilak Gitai, Jaipur, Rajasthan inaugurated the event. The paintings of Ritu Goyal received a lot of appreciation from the Chief Guest and visitors.

