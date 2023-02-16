Video Biggest raid: Vehicles, material worth Rs 9.05 cr seized during raid on sand mafia in Wardha

Nagpur/Wardha: In a biggest raid in Vidarbha, the team of Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Revenue Department on Tuesday took action against sand mafia at Khardi-Bhardi sand ghat and seized as many as29 tippers,6 boats, 3 poclain machines 6 mechanical boats, 2 suction pipes and two sand filters totally worth Rs 9.05 crore used for illegal sand excavation and transportation.

According to a press release, when LCB staff visited Khardi-Bhardi sand ghat for inspection they saw that illegal excavation was going on. Accordingly the authorities were informed. The Wadner Police Station Officer Sanjay Mishra sought the permission of the Hinganghat Tehsildar to take action against the illegal excavation going on.

Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Noorul Hasan, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Sagar Kadve the action was taken by a team including SDPO of Hinganghat Dinesh Kadam, Police Inspector Sanjay Gawande, Police Sub-Inspector Balaji Lalpalwale, Amol Lagad and constables Pramod Jambhulkar, Pramod Pise, Anil Kamble, Avinash Bansod, Nitesh Meshram, Ramkisan Ipar, Pawan Pannase, Nitin Etkare of the Local Crime Branch, SDPO, Hinganghat and Wadner Police Station.

The seized material is deposited at the Wadner Police Station and offences have been registered against the accused and the owners of the vehicles and machines. Further action is being carried out by the Revenue Department.

It may be noted that on February 3 when NaibTehsildar Vijay Pawar and a Tehsildar had stopped a tractor transporting sand near Kawadghat, they were attacked. The police were informed and 5 persons were arrested in this connection. After the incident, the Talathis had also demanded police protection to curb the illegal excavation of sand.

