Anna Gang Strikes Twice in 5 Minutes in Nagpur

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Nagpur: The notorious Anna Gang has once again struck in Nagpur, targeting two parked cars in the upscale Sitabuldi area within a span of just five minutes. The gang allegedly smashed the windows of both vehicles and escaped with laptop bags and other valuables, posing a fresh challenge to the city police.

According to police, the first incident took place near Dheeran Kanya Mahavidyalaya. Bhushan Dudhe, a resident of Aradhana Nagar, Dighori, had parked his car while attending a business meeting. During that time, the accused allegedly broke the car window and stole a laptop bag containing ₹80,000 in cash, his daughter’s caste certificate, passbook, and other important documents.

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Barely five minutes later, the gang targeted another parked Swift car outside the Bata showroom at Variety Square. The victim, Vipin Sharma, a manager with a private company and resident of Jayanti Nagari, Manish Nagar, also lost his laptop bag after the accused smashed the vehicle’s window.

Both incidents were captured on CCTV cameras, which reportedly show the suspects loitering around parked vehicles before breaking the windows and fleeing with the stolen items.

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Police have launched an investigation and are analysing CCTV footage to identify the accused. Officials suspect the same gang has been involved in several similar thefts across different police station limits in Nagpur.

The repeated strikes by the Anna Gang have raised serious concerns over vehicle thefts in the city, with police now under pressure to trace and arrest the gang members.

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