‘Anna Gang’ Back in Nagpur? Three Major Theft Cases in a Day Put Police on Alert

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Nagpur: Fears of the notorious ‘Anna Gang’ resurfacing in Nagpur have intensified after three major thefts were reported across different parts of the city within a single day. The incidents, which took place under the jurisdictions of three separate police stations, have raised concerns over public safety. Investigators are examining whether the same gang was behind all three crimes, after CCTV footage from each location captured 4–5 suspicious individuals.

The first theft occurred in the jurisdiction of Bajaj Nagar Police Station, where unidentified thieves stole around ₹1.5 lakh in cash from the boot of a car parked at Midas Hospital. The victim, a rice mill owner, had come to the hospital to attend to a relative. While he was inside the hospital, the accused allegedly broke into the vehicle and escaped with the cash. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.

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The second incident took place in the Ambazari area. A 46-year-old woman was sitting inside her car when a young man approached her and claimed that money had fallen beneath the vehicle. As she stepped out to check, another accomplice allegedly stole a bag containing jewellery and cash worth several lakhs from inside the car. The theft was also recorded on CCTV cameras.

In the third case, reported from Sitabuldi, thieves smashed the window of a company manager’s parked car and fled with an expensive iPad kept inside the vehicle.

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According to police sources, CCTV footage from all three crime scenes shows 4–5 suspects, leading investigators to suspect the involvement of the same gang. Police are also verifying CCTV footage from the railway station after receiving inputs that the suspects may have arrived in Nagpur on the Gwalior–Bengaluru Express.

The back-to-back thefts have raised serious questions over the city’s security and night patrol arrangements. Special police teams have been formed to identify and trace the suspects, and search operations are underway at multiple locations.

While investigators are probing whether the infamous ‘Anna Gang’ has become active in Nagpur once again, officials say the theory will be confirmed only after the investigation is completed.

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