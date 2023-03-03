Nagpur Airport radar to be shut for a few minutes by March end: Report

Nagpur: After 20 years, a new Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR) will be installed in place of the old one at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. By the end of this month, the radar system will remain suspended for a few minutes when switch over to new radar from old one is effected, said a report in local Marathi daily Lokmat.

According to the report, at present an older SSR is operational at the airport. A new building has been constructed behind the Meteorological Department Office in the airport campus for the installation of a new Eldis radar. By the end of March, a team of from Eldis company of Czech Republic will arrive to install the system and start radar. A voice communication switching system is also being installed with the new hi-tech radar. Radar control will require much telephonic communication then, the report added.

Advertisement

The new radar is state-of-the art and will be helpful in controlling air space more effectively. Nagpur will the 17th airport in the country to have this radar.

According to the report, A A Khare, Coordinator In-Charge, Airports Authority of India, Nagpur Airport, said that there is a lot of air traffic in the area round-the-clock and in this an uninterrupted radar monitoring was essential. The shifting will be done after the new system is installed and checked at the new building. This work is likely to be completed by the end of this month, he said.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement