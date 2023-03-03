After rap from CP, Crime Branch raids 3 hookah parlours in Ambazari, Bajaj Nagar

Nagpur: Following a dressing down by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, the red-faced Crime Branch officials swung into action and conducted raids on three hookah parlours in Ambazari and Bajaj Nagar police jurisdictions.

On Wednesday morning, the Top Cop reprimanded Bajaj Nagar and Pratap Nagar police station officials, DB squad and Crime Branch team and directed them to take action against illegal businesses and criminals. Following the rap, officers of Crime Branch Units 1 and 2 swung into action. The cops raided the Villa 55 Hookah Parlour in Ambazari police limits and arrested Kartik Shivdas Yeole (29), resident of Godhni and Nabil Jama Irshad Qureshi of Zingabai Takli. Police also seized hookah material worth Rs 9,200.

The second raid was conducted on Million Dollar Cafe also in Ambazari police jurisdiction. A Bhilgaon resident Manish Rajesh Ninave (23) was booked and placed under arrest. It is learnt that the real owners of this cafe are Karan Chelani and Nikhil Anna. Anna is accused of beating women at Dabo Restaurant a few days ago. He also runs a restaurant on Koradi Road. During the raid, cops seized hookah material and cash worth Rs 17,000.

The third raid was conducted at Shankar Nagar-based House of Hell restaurant lounge. Police arrested Kaustubh Atul Lanjewar (22), a resident of Maskasath, Sahil Sanjay Nindekar (21), resident of Subhash Nagar, Jai nAnil Shinde (21) and Aditya Ganesh Masram (20) and some other youths who were enjoying hookah. Police have also seized material worth Rs 13,000.

