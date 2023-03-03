Haffkine gets 12 more weeks to install Robotic Surgery machine at Nagpur’s GMCH

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court extended the deadline set for installation of robotic surgery unit at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) accepting the request made by Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Appearing for the Haffkine, Senior Counsel Sunil Manohar and Adv K S Narwade submitted an affidavit of Managing Director Abhimanyu Kale, pointing out the machine is needed to be imported from the USA. As the work is quite complicated, the Corporation requested Justice Sunil Shukre and Justice M Chandwani to provide another 12 weeks from the date of work order, February 23 last, to install the robotic unit. The Robotic Surgery Unit is being imported from the well-known company from USA -Da Vinci Surgical System. Da Vinci has expertise in this segment as for the last more than 21 years, the company has been manufacturing such innovative products.

Earlier, the High Court had ordered Haffkine to install the robotic surgery system in the medical facility by March 15. The court was hearing suo motu public interest litigation registered in compliance with the direction issued on February 16 last. The court noted that the tender notice was issued on the assurance given by the user department, but till date, the court has been informed that administrative sanction has not been received yet. The court had directed the Medical Education and Research Department to grant administrative sanction for carrying out fire safety works as early as possible and set a deadline of three weeks for compliance from the date of the order.

The court granted 4 weeks to the Haffkine to file a reply in respect of the directions, issued by it in its order of February 15 last. Additional Government Pleader Deepak Thakre informed the court that the Electrical Division of Public Works Department (PWD) has already received an amount of Rs 1 crore from the District Planning Committee, in compliance with the directions issued by the court.

The bench also mentioned that it is accepting the apology tendered by Executive Engineer, PWD, Electrical Division, as the same is unconditional and genuine. Hence, it has closed the case as to violation of its directions. On February 23 last, the Chief Engineer granted technical sanction for issuance of tender notice for awarding contract of fire safety works.

