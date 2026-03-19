Nagpur Airport on full alert during high-stakes anti-hijack drill

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Nagpur: In a gripping display of preparedness and precision, the otherwise calm premises of Nagpur’s Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport transformed into a high-alert zone on Wednesday as authorities executed a full-scale anti-hijack mock drill, simulating a life-and-death crisis in the skies.

The intense exercise recreated a chilling scenario, a hijacked aircraft desperately seeking an emergency landing, setting off a chain reaction of swift, synchronized action from multiple elite agencies. Within moments, the airport became a theatre of controlled chaos, as security forces, disaster response teams, and medical units raced against time to neutralize the simulated threat.

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Top officials including Chief Security Officer Yashwant Saratkar, CISF Senior Commandant Dilip Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police Shivaji Rathod, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vineet Madwadkar, DCP Hrishikesh Reddy, and Airport Senior Director Abid Ruhi closely monitored the high-pressure operation.

Despite the simulated emergency, passenger movement remained unaffected, a testament to the razor-sharp efficiency of the airport management. Teams executed their roles with clockwork precision, ensuring zero disruption while handling a scenario designed to test the limits of coordination and crisis management.

On the runway, security forces maintained an unblinking vigil, prepared for the worst. The drill underscored Nagpur’s strategic importance, as it stands among the select airports in India equipped to handle hijacked aircraft situations.

A formidable lineup of agencies joined forces in this high-intensity operation, including the MIHAN Security Department, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, Narendra Nagar Fire Station, units of Nagpur City Police (Traffic, QRT, and Sonegaon Police Station), medical teams from Kingsway Hospital, officials from Airports Authority of India, the Airport Operations Control Centre, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), CISF ASG Unit, and the National Disaster Response Force.

The drill stood as a powerful testament to ‘Unified Command’, where every second counts and every decision can mean the difference between chaos and control. Seamless coordination, disciplined execution, and real-time decision-making highlighted the formidable strength of India’s aviation security framework.

Such high-voltage exercises are mandated under strict guidelines laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, ensuring that India’s skies remain secure. Beyond compliance, these drills serve as critical stress tests, exposing gaps, sharpening response strategies, and reinforcing the nation’s defence against evolving threats.

In a world where threats can strike without warning, Nagpur proved it is ready, alert, armed, and unyielding.

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