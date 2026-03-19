Army set to get first batch of extended-range Pinaka rockets from Nagpur firm

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Nagpur: Quietly but decisively, Nagpur has positioned itself at the heart of India’s growing military strength, as the first batch of extended-range Pinaka rockets, manufactured by city-based Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, is set to be handed over to the Indian Army on Thursday.

The development follows a successful proof test conducted a day earlier, where randomly selected rockets from the production line underwent rigorous quality checks, a critical final step before induction. With this, Nagpur-based manufacturing has directly powered a major leap in India’s artillery capabilities.

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What was once known primarily as a logistics and industrial hub is now emerging as a key pillar of India’s defence ecosystem. The production of advanced rocket systems within the city signals a transformative shift, from dependence on public sector units to a strong private-sector-driven defence backbone.

Notably, this marks the first-ever induction of the extended-range Pinaka rockets into the Indian Army, increasing strike capability to 45 km, a clear upgrade over earlier variants limited to under 40 km.

Alongside SDAL, Munitions India Limited has also secured supply orders, with its batch scheduled for testing later this month.

Global footprint, local strength

Even as India prepares to induct these systems, its defence manufacturers have already made their mark internationally. Advanced guided versions of the Pinaka rockets, capable of hitting targets beyond 70 km, have been exported to Armenia, showcasing India’s growing credibility in the global arms market.

However, shifting geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the United States have cast a shadow over ongoing deliveries. With Armenia being landlocked and facing transit restrictions due to its conflict with Azerbaijan, supply routes, particularly through Iran, have become uncertain, leaving several consignments temporarily stalled in India.

From Import Dependence to Indigenous Power

Originally inspired by the Russian Smerch system, the Pinaka rocket launcher has undergone a remarkable journey of indigenisation since 2009, with significant contributions from the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Now, with private players like Solar Group stepping into advanced production, India is witnessing a paradigm shift. In fact, this is the first time a private Indian company has manufactured and successfully tested such high-end rocket systems, backed by a massive Rs 6,000 crore order.

The evolution of the Pinaka system tells a story of rapid technological advancement, from an initial range of around 10 km to over 100 km in its most advanced guided variants. Equipped with modern guidance, navigation, and control systems, these rockets significantly enhance precision strike capability.

Recent trials conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range validated the performance of these extended-range systems, paving the way for their operational deployment.

Bigger picture: Strengthening India’s borders

This milestone is not just about a new weapon system, it reflects India’s broader push toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The induction of these rockets will support the raising of new Pinaka regiments, strengthening the country’s ability to respond swiftly to emerging threats.

For Nagpur, this achievement marks a defining moment, transforming the city into a crucial hub in India’s defence narrative, where cutting-edge technology meets national security imperatives.

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