Nagpur Airport handled 12.22 lakh passengers, earned Rs 74.86 cr till mid-May: RTI

Responding to a query regarding international operations, MIHAN India Limited informed that airline services to Doha operated by Qatar Airways and flights to Sharjah operated by Air Arabia had been cancelled in the backdrop of the ongoing Iran-US conflict.

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Nagpur: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport of Nagpur handled more than 12.22 lakh passengers and generated revenue of nearly Rs 75 crore during the first four-and-a-half months of 2026, according to information disclosed by MIHAN India Limited (MIL) under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The information was provided by MIL in response to an RTI application filed by Nagpur-based activist Abhay Kolarkar, seeking details related to airport operations, passenger traffic, revenue generation, cargo movement and private aircraft activity.

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The RTI reply reveals that between January 1 and May 15, 2026, a total of 12,22,413 passengers travelled through Nagpur Airport. Of these, 6,07,297 were arriving passengers while 6,15,116 were departing passengers.

According to the month-wise data furnished by MIL, passenger traffic remained robust during the period. In January, the airport recorded 2,86,304 passengers, including 1,40,427 arrivals and 1,45,877 departures. February witnessed 2,82,799 passengers, while March registered 2,62,654 passengers. During April, passenger traffic stood at 2,51,058.

Between May 1 and May 15 alone, the airport handled approximately 1,39,598 passengers, comprising 66,010 arrivals and 73,588 departures.

The figures underline Nagpur Airport’s growing importance as a major aviation hub in central India and reflect sustained passenger demand despite fluctuations in airline schedules.

The RTI response further reveals that MIHAN India Limited earned a total revenue of Rs 74.86 crore during the period from January 1 to May 15, 2026.

The largest share of revenue came from User Development Fees (UDF), which contributed Rs 44.44 crore. Aeronautical income accounted for Rs 17.43 crore, while non-aeronautical revenue generated Rs 12.04 crore. Cargo royalty income added another Rs 93.50 lakh to the airport’s earnings.

The figures highlight the increasing contribution of passenger-related charges and commercial activities to the airport’s overall financial performance.

The RTI reply also provides details about cargo operations at the MIHAN Cargo Hub.

Between January 1 and May 15, 2026, the Cargo Hub generated approximately Rs 4.80 crore in cargo royalty revenue.

Cargo movement data indicates that 1.235 metric tonnes of imported cargo arrived through the facility during the period, while 15.41 metric tonnes of export cargo was dispatched from Nagpur.

The figures reflect continued cargo activity through the logistics infrastructure developed under the MIHAN project, which was envisioned as a major cargo and logistics gateway for central India.

360 private aircraft and 183 helicopters landed

The RTI disclosures further show that Nagpur Airport handled a significant number of non-scheduled aviation movements. During the period under review, 360 private aircraft and 183 helicopters landed at the airport.

However, MIL stated that information regarding revenue earned from these private aircraft and helicopter operations is maintained by the Finance Department and would have to be obtained separately from the concerned department.

International flight services affected

Responding to a query regarding international operations, MIHAN India Limited informed that airline services to Doha operated by Qatar Airways and flights to Sharjah operated by Air Arabia had been cancelled in the backdrop of the ongoing Iran-US conflict.

The RTI response did not specify the exact number of flights affected but confirmed that the services had been suspended.

The RTI disclosures provide a comprehensive glimpse into the scale of operations at Nagpur Airport and the revenue streams supporting its functioning. The data indicates strong passenger traffic, steady cargo movement and substantial revenue generation during the first part of 2026.

At the same time, the response also highlights the impact of international geopolitical developments on overseas connectivity from Nagpur, particularly routes to the Gulf region.

The information is likely to be of significance to policymakers, aviation stakeholders and citizens tracking the performance of one of central India’s most important aviation and logistics hubs.

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