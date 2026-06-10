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Nagpur: Growing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the global shortage of aviation fuel have started affecting air connectivity in Nagpur, with major airlines Air India and IndiGo announcing the suspension of several flights operating to and from the city.

The latest round of flight cuts is expected to significantly impact passenger movement, business travel and tourism activities in the region.

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Air India, IndiGo Flights to Be Suspended From July 1

Air India has decided to discontinue operations of its AI-415 and AI-416 flights on the Delhi–Nagpur–Delhi sector from July 1.

At the same time, IndiGo has removed its 6E-6003 and 6E-909 flights operating on the Bengaluru–Nagpur route from its schedule.

The move comes amid a broader restructuring of airline networks due to rising operational costs and challenges related to the availability of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

Sharp Decline in Nagpur Flight Operations

The latest cuts add to the growing reduction in flights from Nagpur Airport over the past few months. Earlier, airlines had already reduced operations on routes connecting Mumbai, Goa, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

A few months ago, nearly 78 flights operated daily from Nagpur Airport. The number has now reportedly dropped to around 50 flights per day.

Air India, which previously operated six flights from Nagpur, has now scaled down its services to only two flights. Air India Express has also reduced operations on the Nagpur–Bengaluru sector.

IndiGo has made the largest reduction so far, reportedly removing around 20 flights from its Nagpur network.

Industry sources indicate that nearly 28 flights operating from Nagpur have been suspended since global tensions escalated and fuel-related operational challenges intensified.

Airlines Blame Fuel Availability and Rising Costs

Airlines have attributed the cuts to increasing operational expenses and constraints in the supply and pricing of aviation turbine fuel.

The aviation sector globally has been under pressure due to uncertainty in fuel markets triggered by geopolitical instability in West Asia, a region critical to global energy supply chains.

Industry experts say airlines are now restructuring networks and prioritising commercially sustainable routes to manage rising costs.

Tourism and Business Travel Likely to Suffer

The reduction in flights comes at a time when Nagpur was steadily emerging as an important aviation hub in Central India.

Between January 1 and May 15, nearly 12.22 lakh passengers reportedly travelled through Nagpur Airport, reflecting growing demand for air connectivity in the region.

Experts believe continued flight reductions could adversely affect business travel, tourism, investments and overall economic activity linked to aviation.

Limited flight availability may also increase travel costs for passengers and reduce convenient connectivity options to key metropolitan cities.

The situation is being closely monitored by aviation stakeholders and frequent flyers, as concerns grow over the long-term impact on Nagpur’s expanding aviation network.

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