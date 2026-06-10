Advertisement

Nagpur/Pune: Security agencies have been placed on high alert after a bomb threat email sent to the official email ID of the Pune Mayor’s Office allegedly warned of a planned Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack targeting multiple locations, including the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur.

The threatening email triggered an immediate response from law enforcement authorities, prompting security checks and enhanced surveillance at all locations mentioned in the message.

Gold Rate June 10 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,33,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Threat Email Sparks Emergency Response

According to officials, the email claimed that an IED attack was being planned against the Pune Mayor’s Office, certain locations in Nagpur and the RSS headquarters.

The sender reportedly referred to specific dates and timings in the message, raising concerns among security agencies and civic authorities.

Following receipt of the email, police personnel, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), intelligence units and cyber crime officials launched a coordinated investigation to assess the credibility of the threat.

Security Intensified at Sensitive Locations

As a precautionary measure, security has been significantly strengthened at the locations named in the email, particularly around sensitive government establishments and the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Police teams have conducted inspections and surveillance activities while monitoring movements around key sites.

Officials said the heightened security measures will remain in place until the threat is thoroughly verified and the investigation is completed.

Cyber Experts Tracing Email Origin

Cyber crime investigators have begun analysing the technical details of the email to trace its origin and identify the individual or group responsible for sending the message.

Authorities are examining digital footprints, email routing information and other forensic evidence to determine whether the threat is genuine or a hoax designed to create panic.

No Explosive Material Found So Far

Officials have clarified that no suspicious object, explosive device or incriminating material has been found at any of the locations mentioned in the threat email so far.

Despite this, law enforcement agencies are maintaining strict vigilance and have urged citizens to remain calm while the investigation continues.

Police officials said further details will be disclosed only after a comprehensive verification process and forensic examination of the email are completed.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing challenge posed by anonymous online threats and the need for robust cyber monitoring and security preparedness at sensitive public institutions.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY बीड: श्रद्धालुओं से भरी नाव गोदावरी में पलटी जानलेवा हमले का आरोपी गिरफ्तार तुकाराम मुंढे की कार्रवाई को किसानों का समर्थन.. #MaharashtraNews #LatestNews #TukaramMundhe हर्षजीत देशमुख अस्पताल में भर्ती.. #MaharashtraNews #amravati #LatestNews शक्तिपीठ सर्वेक्षण के खिलाफ किसानों का विरोध.. #MaharashtraNews #LatestNews #NewsUpdate

×