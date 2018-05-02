‘Nagpur AIIMS should establish its identity in super specialty care in world’

Praising Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for taking Nagpur at a different height as far as transportation, roads and bringing national-level institutions is concerned, Dr Nitin Raut said, “Development comes when we go beyond party line. Gadkari is a visionary leader and planned several things that would benefit the city in the years to come. We will keep working together and I shall extend full support to AIIMS,” assured Dr Raut.

Noticing the fast development of All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Nagpur (AIIMS), Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed his expectation that the institution should establish its identity in superspecialty treatment in the world. Gadkari was speaking at AIIMS Nagpur premises at MIHAN in a function organised on Sunday to celebrate its second foundation day.

Nagpur’s Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut, Rajya Sabha Member and Member of Governing Board of AIIMS Padmashri Dr Vikas Mahatme, Director of AIIMS Maj Gen Dr Vibha Dutta, SM were seated on the dais. Recollecting his memory when he had been to Delhi AIIMS for his own treatment, he felt, such AIIMS should come in other parts of the country too. “Now AIIMS has reached several places. Nagpur has created its name in the field of engineering as well as in medical too. I remember people used to go to Mumbai, Delhi for minor cardiac surgeries. But the things have changed and people can avail every single healthcare facility in Nagpur.

I want AIIMS should cater to the need of all super speciality healthcare facilities. People should come to Nagpur AIIMS for the treatment from all over the world,” asserted Gadkari. Gadkari said, “Now it is the era of medical devices park. We have established such park in Vishakhapattanam where MRI was manufactured in only Rs 98 lakh which actually costs Rs 6 crore. We are planning to set up such device park in Nagpur in MIHAN. Gadkari suggested AIIMS to start unit of sicklecell. He informed the audience normally people from scheduled caste community suffer from sicklecell disease. In North Nagpur alone there are 85,000 people suffering from this disease. He also mentioned the name of Dr Vinky Rughwani, who runs a centre for treating sicklecell and thalasemia patients at Jaripatka.

He suggested AIIMS to take help from Dr Rughwani. Dr Vikas Mahatme assured the AIIMS authorities that he had spoken to Mayor of Nagpur Sandip Joshi about transportation of patients to and fro city. Dr Vibha Dutta gave introductory speech. Dean of AIIMS Dr Mrunal Phatak proposed a vote of thanks. All the guests gave away awards to students who excelled in their respective sections.

Prominent among those present were Dr Sunil Khaparde, Advisor to Government of India for health, Dr Sanjay Paithankar, Team of Vigyan Bharati Narendra Satfale, Dr P Sivaswaroop, Regional Director of Indira Gandhi National Open University; Dr Pramod Padole, Director of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology; Well-known cardiac surgeon Dr P K Deshpande, etc. Dr Raut recollects dream of Dr Chaube Dr Nitin Raut recollected the memory when Nagpur’s Super Specialty Hospital got inaugurated by the then President of India Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma.

During the same time Dr B S Chaube, the then Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital expressed wish that AIIMS like institute should be brought to Nagpur. Nitin Gadkari fulfilled that dream, Dr Raut pointed out. Later on in his speech Gadkari too admitted the fact what Dr Chaube said.