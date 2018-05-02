Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Feb 3rd, 2020

    WCL bags Award for CSR

    Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) bagged award for best practices in CSR awards, 2020 for project “Pankh” wherein 38 sanitary napkin vending machines have been installed in Schools of Nagpur and Chandrapur Districts.

    CMD of WCL Sri Rajiv R. Mishra gave the credit of this achievement to all employees of the company and called upon the team to work in more focused manner in CSR activities.

    Members of Team WCL S/Sri Rajesh Nair,Binej Kumar, Fanindra Korada & Avinash Reddy received the prestigious award in 6th International Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility & Best Practices in CSR Awards – 30th-31st January 2020 by Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad.

