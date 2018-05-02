Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical

Nagpur: Raged over an alleged love affair, a youth reportedly tried to kill a female teacher by setting her on fire after pouring petrol on her at Nandori Chowk in Hinganghat on Monday morning.

However, the onlookers tried to douse the fire and tried to save the woman who was later rushed to the Orange City Hospital in Nagpur.

She has reportedly sustained 30 per cent burns while her condition was said to be critical. The fumed youth, identified as Nagrale was reportedly dejected with the woman’s refusal to his indecent proposal.

Nagrale was at large till the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile, police have launched manhunt to nab him.

More details are awaited.