NCC invites RTMNU students for three-year training programme

Selection for BA, B.Com, B.Sc and Engineering students to be held on July 19 at Yuva Shakti Bhavan, Nagpur

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Nagpur: No. 2 Maharashtra Signal Company (Mah Sig Coy) NCC, Nagpur, has invited applications from eligible students for enrolment in its three-year National Cadet Corps (NCC) training programme for the 2026-29 session.

Students pursuing the first year of BA, B.Com and B.Sc courses as well as second-year BE/B.Tech courses in colleges affiliated to Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) are eligible to apply. Additional mandatory qualifying requirements (QRs) have been displayed on the notice board of the NCC unit.

Gold Rate July 10 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 44,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,34,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,25,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Selected cadets will undergo comprehensive training in .22 calibre rifle firing, drill, disaster management and personality development. Besides the regular NCC syllabus, cadets will get opportunities to participate in national-level camps, adventure activities such as trekking, mountaineering and parasailing, along with various community development programmes.

The enrolled students will undergo a three-year training programme leading to the award of NCC ‘B’ and ‘C’ Certificates, which are recognised for higher education and employment opportunities in various sectors.

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Eligible students have been asked to report for the selection process at Yuva Shakti Bhavan, Civil Lines, Telangkhedi Road, near WCL Headquarters, Nagpur, on July 19, 2026, at 8 am.

The NCC has appealed to interested students to report on time with the required documents and fulfil the prescribed eligibility conditions for enrolment.

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