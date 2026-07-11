Massive Fire Breaks Out at Agarbatti Factory in Nagpur

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Nagpur: A massive fire broke out late Saturday night at the Purnima Agarbatti Factory located on Old Kamptee Road in Nagpur, triggering panic in the surrounding area. Thick smoke and towering flames engulfed the factory within minutes, prompting nearby residents to rush out of their homes.

Upon receiving the alert, the Fire and Emergency Services Department dispatched six fire tenders to the scene. Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours before successfully bringing it under control, preventing the fire from spreading further.

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No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, raw materials, finished agarbatti products, and other goods stored inside the factory were completely destroyed, resulting in losses worth several lakhs of rupees.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, though officials have stated that the exact cause will be determined after a detailed investigation. Authorities are also assessing the extent of the damage caused by the incident.

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