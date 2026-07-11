Winter Session of Maharashtra Legislature to begin in Nagpur from Dec 7

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Nagpur: The next Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature will be held in Nagpur from December 7, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar announced on Friday after the conclusion of the monsoon session, reaffirming the State’s long-standing convention of holding the winter sitting in the State’s Second Capital.

The announcement came as the monsoon session concluded on a solemn note with the singing of the National Anthem, bringing to an end 14 sittings spread over 127 hours and 54 minutes of legislative business.

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Presenting a detailed report card of the Assembly’s functioning, Narwekar said the House maintained an average working time of 9 hours and 9 minutes per sitting, reflecting an intensive legislative schedule during the session.

The Assembly received an overwhelming 9,095 questions from members seeking accountability from the government. Of these, 410 questions were admitted for discussion. Ministers answered 58 questions orally on the floor of the House, while 500 questions received written replies.

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The session also witnessed extensive discussions on matters of public importance. Of the six notices submitted for short-duration discussions, five were admitted, with three debates eventually taking place. Similarly, legislators submitted 2,998 Calling Attention notices, of which 292 were admitted and 62 were discussed in the House, enabling members to raise pressing issues affecting the state.

The Assembly debated all five motions moved under Rule 293, while 136 of the 324 notices submitted on urgent matters of public importance were admitted. The House also held discussions on 10 urgent public issues, besides taking up 14 half-hour discussions during the session.

On the legislative front, the government placed seven ordinances before the Assembly and introduced 22 Bills. The House passed 21 Bills, while one Bill was referred to a Joint Committee for further scrutiny. The Legislative Council subsequently cleared nine Bills during the session.

Private members also actively participated in the legislative process. Of the 29 notices received for Private Members’ Bills, 11 were admitted. A total of 12 Private Members’ Bills were introduced, and eight were taken up for consideration.

The customary final week motion, which provides members an opportunity to review the government’s overall functioning and raise issues of public concern, was also discussed at length before the session drew to a close.

With the monsoon session concluding after nearly 128 hours of deliberations, attention now shifts to Nagpur, where the winter session beginning on December 7 is expected to witness debates on key policy decisions, pending legislation and several issues concerning Vidarbha and the State as a whole.

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