    Published On : Wed, Mar 3rd, 2021

    Nagpur again detects 1000+ fresh COVID-19 cases

    Nagpur: The Nagpur District again detected 1000 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Second Capital of the State on Wednesday registered 1,152 cases of virus born disease besides, six people succumbed to the pandemic in the day.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 1,52,812 while the number of deaths rose 4,357.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 252 were from rural areas and 897 cases from Nagpur city alone while three cases were reported from out of the district. Meanwhile, from the total deaths, 2 were reported from Nagpur city, 3 deaths were registered from outside the district, while one casualty was reported from Nagpur rural.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 9,295 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    With 695 recoveries in the day, the cumulative number of recovered cases rose to 1,39,160 (including home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate has slightly dropped to 91.07%.

