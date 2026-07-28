Nagpur Administration Asleep, Students in Distress: Knee-Deep Water Floods Somalwar School, Parents Outraged

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Nagpur: Heavy rainfall on Monday exposed the consequences of delayed civic work at Rana Pratap Nagar Road in Khamla, leaving students of *Somalwar Nikalas School* and *Somalwar Khamla School* stranded in unsafe conditions.

Ongoing road excavation during the peak monsoon allowed rainwater to flow directly into the school premises, flooding the campus with knee-deep water. The playground was submerged, while mud and debris from the dug-up road accumulated inside the school compound, forcing students and teachers to remain trapped on the campus for some time.

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According to local residents, the road work was supposed to be completed during the summer before the onset of the monsoon. However, delays by the authorities have left the project unfinished, and now innocent schoolchildren are bearing the consequences. A large excavation pit outside the school, combined with slippery mud, has made it dangerous for students to enter and leave the premises, raising fears of a serious accident.

Rana Pratap Nagar Road is already a narrow, one-way stretch. The ongoing construction has caused frequent traffic congestion, and Monday’s rain worsened the situation considerably. Parents, teachers, and local residents have expressed strong anger over what they describe as administrative negligence.

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Citizens have demanded that the authorities immediately drain the water, restore safe access to the school, and complete the pending road work without further delay. They warned that if any accident occurs due to the current conditions, the administration will be held fully responsible.

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