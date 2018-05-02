Nagpur: Admin issues fresh guidelines for Holi, Shab-e-Barat, bars mass gatherings

Nagpur: As novel coronavirus cases surge in the Second Capital, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has banned Holi and Shab-eBarat celebrations in public and private places in order to curb virus spread in the city.

The district administration has already extended the restricted lockdown in the city till March 31. Those violating the restriction orders will be penalized with fines. People may celebrate Holi with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads, an order by the Municipal Commissioner said.

Following guidelines have been issued:

No gathering of five or more persons at public places except Government/Semi Government offices, essential services establishments.

Bar on Holi and Shab-e-Barat celebrations in public and private places

Bar on processions.

Restrictions on March 29 (Dhulivandan):

Private establishments and offices will remain closed.

Shops and markets closed.

Libraries and tuition classes to remain closed.

No opening of restaurants, hotels, eateries. Parcel facility till 7 pm only.

Only stand alone vegetable shops, kirana shops, mutton shops, egg shops, will be open till 1 pm.



