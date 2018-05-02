Nagpur adds 1002 new cases, 44 more deaths, over 40K recovered

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Monday registered 1002 new cases and 44 more deaths. With the latest development, the cases of novel Corona Virus have crossed 53K mark and now stands at 53,473. With 44 more patients succumbing to the infection, the total toll has now gone up to 1702.

Of the total number of deaths, 1292 deaths have been reported from the city and 259 from rural and rest 151 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

The sliver lining is the astonishing recovery rate. Significant numbers of recovered patients were also seen today as 1518 patients got discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 40,667 out of which 23,340 recoveries were from home isolation. The recovery rate of Nagpur has reached 76.05%.