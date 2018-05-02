Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Sep 14th, 2020

    Nagpur adds 1002 new cases, 44 more deaths, over 40K recovered

    Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State on Monday registered 1002 new cases and 44 more deaths. With the latest development, the cases of novel Corona Virus have crossed 53K mark and now stands at 53,473. With 44 more patients succumbing to the infection, the total toll has now gone up to 1702.

    Of the total number of deaths, 1292 deaths have been reported from the city and 259 from rural and rest 151 from out of Nagpur, an official release said.

    The sliver lining is the astonishing recovery rate. Significant numbers of recovered patients were also seen today as 1518 patients got discharged in the day, taking the tally of recovered cases to 40,667 out of which 23,340 recoveries were from home isolation. The recovery rate of Nagpur has reached 76.05%.

    Trending In Nagpur
    नोव्हेंबर अखेरपर्यत अंतिम वर्षाच्या परिक्षा घेणार बहुपर्यायी वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न पध्दतीने होणार परिक्षा -उच्च व तंत्रशिक्षण मंत्री उदय सामंत
    नोव्हेंबर अखेरपर्यत अंतिम वर्षाच्या परिक्षा घेणार बहुपर्यायी वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न पध्दतीने होणार परिक्षा -उच्च व तंत्रशिक्षण मंत्री उदय सामंत
    Nagpur adds 1002 new cases, 44 more deaths, over 40K recovered
    Nagpur adds 1002 new cases, 44 more deaths, over 40K recovered
    गोंदिया: कानून के हाथ बहुत लंबे होते हैं
    गोंदिया: कानून के हाथ बहुत लंबे होते हैं
    पोलिसच नव्हे तर गरीबांचाही कोरोनापासून बचाव
    पोलिसच नव्हे तर गरीबांचाही कोरोनापासून बचाव
    Now ₹500 fine for not wearing mask in Nagpur
    Now ₹500 fine for not wearing mask in Nagpur
    MLC Pravin Datke tested positive for Covid-19
    MLC Pravin Datke tested positive for Covid-19
    सीमेंट सड़क:गायब कागजात ठेकेदार के सहयोगी PARTNER से RECOVER करेंगे
    सीमेंट सड़क:गायब कागजात ठेकेदार के सहयोगी PARTNER से RECOVER करेंगे
    ‘ Nagpur Today ‘ की खबर का असर, पुलिस आयुक्त ने किया बर्डी मार्केट का दौरा
    ‘ Nagpur Today ‘ की खबर का असर, पुलिस आयुक्त ने किया बर्डी मार्केट का दौरा
    विदर्भात कोरोनाचा कहर, नागपुरात हजारोंना रोज लागण, शासनाचा नाकर्तेपणा
    विदर्भात कोरोनाचा कहर, नागपुरात हजारोंना रोज लागण, शासनाचा नाकर्तेपणा
    Following NT’s report. Police Chief, Jt CP check on Sitabuldi market
    Following NT’s report. Police Chief, Jt CP check on Sitabuldi market
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145