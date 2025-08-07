Nagpur ACB Books PSI and Head Constable for Demanding Bribe in Land Dispute Case

Advertisement



Nagpur: In another major action against corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a Police Sub-Inspector from the Crime Branch’s Economic Offenses Wing and his assistant, a head constable, for allegedly demanding a bribe to weaken a charge sheet in a land dispute case.

The accused have been identified as PSI Ganesh Raut and Head Constable Chandrashekhar Ghagre. The complaint stems from a case where the complainant, a 36-year-old man, had previously been jailed following a family dispute over land. The matter was under investigation at the time by the Economic Wing of the Crime Branch.

According to the complaint, the officers allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh to dilute the charge sheet and favor the complainant.

On August 4, the ACB team laid a trap to catch the accused red-handed. However, the officers reportedly became suspicious of the operation and refused to accept the money. Despite this, a case has been officially registered against both officers under relevant sections pertaining to bribery and corruption.

The case was filed at Sadar Police Station on Thursday. Both accused have been served notices, and searches are underway at their residences. They have also been instructed to appear before the ACB office on Friday for further investigation.

The development has reportedly caused a stir within the police department, as the ACB continues its crackdown on internal corruption.