India’s First Medical Wellness Township Launched in Nagpur

Nagpur: Della Group, led by visionary entrepreneur Jimmy Mistry, has launched India’s first Mayr-based luxury wellness township in Saoner, Nagpur, in collaboration with R Sandesh Group (Ramdeo & Dilip Agrawal) and Murarka Group (Kishore & Brajesh Murarka).

Branded as Della European Wellness, Nagpur, the project brings together science-backed longevity therapies, wellness-driven architecture, and resort-style living—marking a transformational moment in Indian real estate.

Spanning 35 acres, this integrated township combines:

Luxury residences and private villa plots

and A 30,000 sq. ft. Wellness Pavilion with over 25 treatment rooms

with over 25 treatment rooms Clinically supervised therapies for detox, anti-aging, stress relief, and more

for detox, anti-aging, stress relief, and more Crystal Pyramid for energy healing—world’s first inside a residential structure

for energy healing—world’s first inside a residential structure 3 celebrity-chef restaurants, rooftop infinity pool, Sky Garden, music lounge, wellness kids zones, and more

Built under Della’s proprietary CDDMO™️ model (Conceptualisation to Operations), the township ensures a fully in-house, end-to-end development approach.

“This is not just a township—it’s a revolutionary blueprint for well-being and longevity-led living,” said Jimmy Mistry, CMD of Della Group. “We’re proud to bring this world-class vision to Nagpur with the support of R Sandesh and Murarka Groups.”

Positioned as a global wellness tourism destination, Della European Wellness, Nagpur is set to redefine luxury living with purpose—and place the city on the international wellness map.