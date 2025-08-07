Notorious Criminal Samir Sheikh Alias ‘Yeda Shamsher’ Brutally Murdered in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking act of violence that has rocked Nagpur’s criminal underworld, a notorious history-sheeter was brutally murdered under the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar bridge in the Yashodhara Nagar police station limits early Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Samir Sheikh alias Yeda Shamsher Khan (age 30), a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.

According to police sources, the murder was the result of an ongoing turf war. The attackers used machetes and baseball bats to launch a fatal assault on Samir, killing him on the spot. Samir was a well-known figure in the area, with over 31 serious criminal cases registered against him, including under the MPDA Act, attempted murder, assault, and drug trafficking. He was also known for his involvement in the illegal trade of marijuana and other narcotics.

Preliminary investigations suggest the involvement of a criminal named Ashu, who, along with his gang, allegedly orchestrated the attack. The murder took place near Ashu’s residence, adding to suspicions about his role. After the incident, Ashu fled the scene and is currently absconding. A police manhunt is underway to trace and arrest him.

At the time of the incident, Samir was reportedly returning home from his in-laws’ residence in Mominpura. Upon receiving information, Yashodhara Nagar Police immediately rushed to the spot, secured the crime scene, and sent the body for postmortem.

Police have detained several suspects and are conducting further investigation. Meanwhile, the murder has created tension in the area, prompting the authorities to increase police presence to maintain law and order.

This gruesome murder has sent shockwaves across Nagpur’s crime circles, and solving the case swiftly has become a major challenge for the city police.