    Published On : Wed, Apr 8th, 2020
    National News

    Nagpur: 8 Foreigners Linked To Tablighi Jamaat Booked For Alleged Violation Of Visa Norms

    Nagpur: Eight foreigners linked to the Tablighi Jamaat were booked for violating the Foreigners Act and norms of the tourist visa in Nagpur, according to an agency report. 8 foreigners linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been booked for violating the Foreigners Act & the tourist visa norms in Nagpur, Maharashtra. They were staying at a mosque in the city & have been quarantined: Jayesh Bhandarkar, Senior Police Inspector, Tehsil Police Station in Nagpur

    The news agency quoted a senior police inspector of the Tehsil Police Station, Jayesh Bhandarkar, as saying that the foreigners were staying at a mosque in the city and had been quarantined.

    Hundreds of followers of the Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined after many of them tested positive across the country. Several of them had attended the Ijtemah or congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at their headquarters or Markaz in Nizamuddin area of Delhi.

    Meanwhile, Maharastra has reported more than a 1000 cases of Coronavirus, according to latest media reports. New clusters have emerged in parts of Bombay such as areas of Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Grant Road. As a state, Maharashtra has emerged as a major hotspot and has reported around 150 cases of those who tested in 24 hours effectively taking the COVID-19 count in the state beyond 1,000.

    As on Tuesday evening, the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 4312 active cases across the country and 124 deaths. 352 cases are recorded as those of having been discharged or cured.

    Among the states which reported new cases on Tuesday are, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

