Corona threat : Deekshabhoomi complex to be sealed from all sides, no program on Ambedkar Jayanti

Nagpur: Following the promulgation of section 199 to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection throughout Maharashtra, no program will be allowed by the police department on April 13 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

If anybody violates the order, police action will be taken against those who step out without any valid reason. The Deekshabhoomi memorial committee has taken the responsibility of keeping the Deekshabhoomi complex closed from 13 to 19 April.

Apart from this, the police will seal the Deekshabhoomi complex from all sides by making arrangements at Mata Kacheri Chowk, Laxminagar Chowk, Kachipura Chowk and Bidajnagar Chowk.

In view of Babasaheb Ambedkr’s birth anniver-sary, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Association of Engineers BANAL), Shantivan Chicholi, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Health Organization, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Joint Civil Jubilee Committee, office. bearers of Samata Sainik Dal, Maharashtra Officers Ebrum, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial Committee, Awaaz India met the police officials.

Buddhist monks to be deployed Citizens will be guided by police inspectors in each township in the presence of the monks of the Buddhist monasteries. The Ambedkarites will be asked to celebrate the birth anniversary at home.