    Wed, Apr 8th, 2020

    COVID-19: With Nagpur 19, Number Of Coronavirus Cases In Maharashtra Cross 1,000

    Nagpur: On day 15 of the Coronavirus Lockdown in India, the number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 5,200 marks. As per the Health Ministry data, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India.

    It has become the first state to cross the 1000 mark of coronavirus positive cases. Maharashtra has reached 1,018 positive cases, a steepest one-day rise in the number of cases with the state’s death toll at 64.

    As per an report, Mumbai has reported 116 cases, 18 tested positive in Pune, three each in Ahmednagar, Nagpur, and Aurangabad, two each in Buldhana and Thane and one each in Ratnagiri, Satara, and Sangli.

    In Mumbai, six deaths were recorded, while Pune reported three and one each in Mira-Bhayander, Nagpur, and Satara.

