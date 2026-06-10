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Nagpur: Panic gripped a family in Nagpur’s Narsala area after a nearly five-foot-long venomous cobra was spotted on the staircase of their home late at night. The alertness of a resident and the prompt response of a snake rescuer helped avert a potentially dangerous situation.

The incident occurred around midnight in Shreyas Nagar, opposite Princess Lawns in Narsala. Resident Rakesh Baburao Jamdar had just returned home from work and was climbing the stairs after parking his vehicle when he noticed what appeared to be a black pipe near a money plant pot.

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As he moved closer, the object suddenly stirred. To his shock, it was a large cobra. The snake soon raised its hood and began hissing, revealing its aggressive stance.

The sight of the venomous reptile on the staircase triggered panic among family members, including children and elderly residents. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Rakesh immediately contacted his friend and snake rescuer Shubham Parale for assistance.

Responding without delay, Parale reached the location within ten minutes and conducted a careful rescue operation. Using professional handling techniques, he safely captured the cobra and secured it in a container.

The rescued snake was later released into a forested area near Butibori, allowing it to return safely to its natural habitat.

Speaking after the rescue, Shubham Parale urged citizens not to panic upon spotting snakes and advised them against attempting to kill or handle the reptiles. He appealed to residents to immediately contact trained snake rescuers or the Forest Department in such situations.

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