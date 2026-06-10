Nagpur Crime Branch Busts Illegal Liquor Unit in Hingna,

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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on illegal liquor manufacturing, the Crime Branch Unit-01 of Nagpur Police raided an illicit Mahua liquor distillation unit operating in Chandpur Rethi village under the Hingna Police Station limits. The operation led to the seizure and destruction of approximately 2,200 litres of fermented Mahua flower mixture, 120 litres of country-made liquor, and equipment used in the production process.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Crime Branch team conducted the raid at around 5:45 am on Wednesday in the presence of two independent witnesses. During the operation, police discovered a large quantity of fermented Mahua mixture, ready-made country liquor, sieves, and three large German-made containers used for distillation.

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The accused have been identified as Deepak Rambhau Pawar (40) and Dnyaneshwar Shriram Marwadi (45), both residents of Chandpur Rethi village in Hingna.

According to police officials, the 2,200 litres of fermented mixture could not be transported due to its bulk quantity. Following instructions from senior officers, the entire stock was destroyed at the spot. Plastic drums used in the manufacturing process were also rendered unusable to prevent their reuse in illegal activities.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 65(E) and 65(F) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Both accused were subsequently handed over to Hingna Police for further investigation.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Inspector Prashant Thavare. The raiding team included GPSI Omprakash Kothe, Head Constables Ravindra Ahir, Sushant Solanke, Nitin Wasnik, Yogesh Wasnik, Sharad Chambhare, Nitin Bopulkar, Mangesh Borakute, and other personnel from Crime Branch Unit-01.

Police officials said the action is part of an ongoing drive against illegal liquor production and trafficking. The raid is being viewed as a significant blow to the illicit liquor trade operating in the Hingna region.

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