Nagi elected President of Ramgarhia Forum, Wade is Secretary

Nagpur: In the recently held Annual General Meeting of Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Sikh Welfare Forum, Manohar Singh Nagi was elected President while Paramjeet Singh Wade was elected Secretary for 2019-21.

Other office-bearers elected on the occasion include Balbir Singh Renu – ex-officio Immediate Past President, Balwinder Singh Saggu, Kashmir Singh Panesar, Balwinder Singh Ply & Tejinder Singh Saggu Vice Presidents, Jaswinder Singh Sondh, Treasurer, Amarjeet Singh Shergil, Co-Treasurer, Joint Secretaries Tejinder Singh Renu, Gursharan Singh Sokhi, Davinder Singh Dhillon & Paramjeet Singh Matharu.

Ramgarhia Sikh Welfare Forum is a registered body formed with a cause of welfare of the Ramgarhia Sikh Community of the Orange City and election for the new Office Bearers and Executive Body for the period 2019-21 were held recently.

Executive Body Members elected are Dilawar Singh Dhillon, Tarlok Singh Sokhi, Harjinder Singh Dadiyala, Jasbir Singh Virdi, Baljeet Singh Virdi, Lakhbir Singh Katorde, Surinderjeet Singh Sandhu & Sukhbir Singh Missan.

Maninder Singh Dadiyala, Harmeet Singh Kalsi, Ranvir Singh Renu, Jagga Singh Bamrah and Chanchal Singh Matharu are special invitees.