International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain organised in city

Nagpur: A 3-day International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain “ICRA-PAIN 2019” was organised in city from September 13 to 15, 2019. The Conference was held at Hotel Le Meridien on 13th & 14th while the cadaveric and USG Workshop was on September 15 at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College.



Theme for this year, “Basics and Beyond,” aimed to deliver the right scientific content along with hands on workshop for the delegates who attended ICRA-PAIN 2019. The conference featured workshops, scientific sessions & didactic lectures along with exhibition of latest technology in the field of pain medicine. The event also organised academic interactions with a host of eminent international & national faculty who shared their experiences on recent advances in pain. The event was attended by 250 delegates and Practicing Pain Physicians, Anaesthesiologists and other health professionals interested in pain medicine.

The organizing Committee for the conference comprised of Dr. Gautam Das, from Kolkata who is Patron, and ISSP, Nagpur team Dr. C. S. Cham, Organising Chairperson, Dr. Sunita Lawange Organising Secretary, Dr. B. M. Rajurkar , Patron , Dr Anjali Kolhe Scientific Chairperson, Dr Pratibha Deshmukh, Dr. S. P. Manjrekar workshop chairpersons & Dr Shelgaonkar & Dr Umesh Ramtani Coordinators of workshop along with the scientific committee members Dr Archana Deshpande, Dr Archana Munishwar, Dr Devyani Thakur, Dr Hema Sherke, Dr Kiran Vyawahare, Dr. Nilofer Shakir , Dr. Priya Sadawarte who made efforts to make the event a grand success.

The inaugural ceremony was held on September 13 at Hotel Le Meridien at 6:30 pm in august presence of Dr Sanjeev Kumar, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur Division as chief guest . The young and dynamic pain physicians from different parts of country were awarded with various awards given by Daradia Pain Institute, Kolkata .

The Organising Chairman Dr. C. S. Cham welcomed the gathering. Patron Dr. Gautam Das expressed entire idea behind ICRA-PAIN. Chief guest Dr. Sanjeev Kumar guided the gathering with his inspirational thoughts.

On September 14, pre-lunch session Oration was delivered by Padmashri Dr M. R. Rajagopal, Director of Trivandrum Institute of Palliative Sciences, the flagship of Pallium India Founder & Chairman, Pallium India. The masters of ceremony were Dr. Devayani Thakur and Dr. Umesh Ramtani.

Dr Sunita Lawange , Organising Secretary proposed vote of thanks .