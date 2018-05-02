Na ruke, na thake, na jhuke: Modi salutes BJP

“Na ruke, na thake, na jhuka (never stopped, got tired or bowed) when it came to staying with our ideologies — that is the uniqueness of the BJP.

“I was busy today. So I couldn’t pay attention to results. I don’t have much information about it. But I was briefed by party president.I’ll see it in detail. But from what he told me, that itself indicates that political pundits will have to change their 20th century thinking.

“This is the first election where price rise was not an issue… opposition leaders could not raise a single issue of corruption. Neither could they make a single accusation of corruption against our government.

“People who have played in the name of caste for years have been given a strong response.

“Today, India has only two castes – those who are poor and those who want to eradicate poverty.People who have played in the name of caste for years have been given a strong response.”