Country has given another opportunity to BJP for development: Gadkari

Nagpur: The people of India have given another opportunity to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for development, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, also the BJP candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a press conference at his Ramnagar residence Bhakti, Modi thanked the people of Nagpur for re-electing him and the countrymen for re-electing the BJP.

The works that were not carried out during 50 years, were realised by the BJP during last five years of rule, Gadkari remarked.

India in the coming days will emerge as economic power of the world, Gadkari opined, adding the welfare works for poor, farmers, labourers and other class of the society will be carried out with renewed pace.

It is the collective responsibility of all the political parties to strengthen democracy. One should accept people’s verdict with full humility in the democratic set up, he stressed and said, one party gets majority while the other has to sit in opposition. The BJP has played the role of opposition party for a long time, he recalled.

When asked about the opposition parties crossing the limits while criticising the BJP, Gadkari said democracy will be strong only if people follow the limits. The Prime Minister is of the country and not of any political party, he said and calling the PM as thief is highly improper, he remarked. Parties must accept the mandate and march ahead, he suggested.

There was a tremendous displeasure among the people towards the government in 2014 owing to scams one after another like 2G Spectrum, Common Wealth Games, Coalgate scam following which, the people in India elected Modi as the Prime Minister with high expectations. The BJP during the last five years has given a stable government giving good governance and worked for country’s development.

Referring to the acute water scarcity problem in Vidarbha, Gadkari said the new government will start a new Jalshakti department. Under the scheme, water will be taken to the region facing scarcity from the region having sufficient water through basin, he informed. Efforts are being made to connect Godavari river to Kaveri.

He also referred to a number of schemes started by the BJP government at the Centre as well as in the State to solve water scarcity problems and other welfare schemes run for the farmers.