Mystery shrouds student’s death at Jain International School as reason missing in PM report

Nagpur: Mystery deepened over the death of class IX student of Jain International School, as the doctors have not cited any reason for the death in the postmortem report of the 14-year-old boy.

Pranish Pahune collapsed at school premises located on Katol road on Friday morning under Kalmeshwar police. He was later declared brought dead at Alexis Hospital in Mankapur. Subsequently, he was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) for post-mortem. However, it was delayed as the Mankapur police had to conduct primary inquest on Friday. The cops on Saturday completed the paper work for post-mortem.

Though after post-mortem, Pranish’s body was handed over to his relatives for the last rites. Speaking to Nagpur Today, a source from Mankapur police informed that, the doctors have not given any reason for the death in the first report. Instead, they have reserved their opinion after taking samples of his blood, viscera and other parts.

“The samples will be sent for expert opinions. This report will take around 3-4 months,” sources added.