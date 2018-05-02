Maharashtra: SC order on floor test at 10:30 am tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pass its order at 10.30 am on Tuesday on the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine’s plea against the Maharashtra governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test. The combine was pressing that the floor test be ordered today itself which was opposed by Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Kapil Sibal (who is representing the Shiv Sena): To ensure that the Speaker is one who enjoys the confidence of the House, I request you exercise your jurisdiction under A 142 and pass orders. If BJP has majority, why is it worried? I am happy to lose on floor of Maha Assembly.”

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Congress and NCP to SC, sought immediate floor test.

Mukul Rohatgi for BJP refers to constitutional provisions, says procedures of assembly like pro-tem speaker cannot be interfered with. Parties are seeking direction to governor, who is immune, to act as per their wishes.