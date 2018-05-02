Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Gambling den busted in Ajni, cash, material worth Rs 9.57 lakh seized

Nagpur: In a major crackdown, the special squad of DCP Zone 5, Nilotpal busted a gambling den running on the terrace of the house under Ajni police station in the wee hours of Monday. Besides seizing cash and valuables collectively of Rs 9.57 lakh, cops have also rounded up around 27 gamblers.

According to police sources, the cops received secret information about a house near Rahate Nagar Toli road, where around 30 men have engaged in gambling activities inside a tent on the roof top. Acting swiftly on the information the special squad comprising API D Annachantre, Constables Suraj Bharti, Yogesh Tatod, Vinod Sontakke, PRabhakar Mankar, Ravindra Raut, Chetan Jadhav, Mrudul Nagare raided the house and rounded up 27 gamblers including house owner Sandeep Nade.

Cops have booked all the accused under Sections 4,5 of the Maharashtra Gambling Act against the accused and started the probe.

