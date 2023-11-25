Congress MLA Vikas Thakre exposes Rs 30 crore garbage scam in NMC

Nagpur: Congress MLA from West Nagpur Vikas Thakre has brought to light a significant issue within the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) regarding a purported Rs 30 crore garbage scam. Thakre’s revelation focuses on the alleged irregularities in the tendering process related to garbage collection and transportation services in Nagpur.

According to Thakre, NMC appointed two operators, AG Enviro and BVG India, in November 2019 for household garbage collection and transportation to the Bhandewadi dumping yard. The Waste Management Department of NMC divided tenders in two parts. Of them, one tender called for online financial bids and the other offline financial bids. Interestingly, these bids were not mentioned in the original tender regarding operation and maintenance of Garbage Collection Centre, Thakre claimed. The key contention arises from the tendering process, where Thakre asserts that certain financial bids were not originally mentioned in the tender regarding the operation and maintenance of the Garbage Collection Centre.

Thakre claimed that instead of issuing separate tenders for the purchase of 50 compactors and 15 hook loaders and for the operation and maintenance of the Garbage Collection Centre, NMC included these aspects in the original tender. This move, according to Thakre, violates established norms and has led to the spending of crores of rupees of public funds over the past four years, favouring the aforementioned contractors.

The MLA has highlighted that this irregularity is anticipated to cause a staggering Rs 30 crore loss to the NMC’s exchequer. Consequently, Thakre has demanded stringent action against the officials involved in what he perceives as a conspiracy to misuse taxpayers’ funds for the benefit of these operators. He has urged for the immediate cancellation of the tender and warned of an impending intense agitation if prompt action is not taken.

This revelation by Thakre underscores the need for a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in the tendering process within the NMC and emphasizes the importance of accountability to protect public funds.

