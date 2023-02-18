Mystery shrouds man’s death in Kanhan, family alleges custodial death, cops deny

Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Kanhan area after a brother of an absconding accused wanted in Kanhan Market ruckus case, died at Mayo Hospital here, on Friday. Interestingly, the deceased Rahul was interrogated by Kanhan cops regarding the whereabouts of his brother prior to his death, owing to which Salame family has alleged foul play behind the death of Rahul. However, the Kanhan Police Inspector has rubbished this speculation.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Kanhan PI Pramod Makeshwar informed that Rahul Salame was a habitual drinker. He had been admitted to Mayo Hospital in the past too because of his drinking habits. On February 15, he complained of pain in stomach and was once again rushed to Mayo Hospital. He then succumbed to his brief illness, he said.

Advertisement

Rahul’s liver and pancreases were severely damaged due to alcohol, the PI added.

It may be recalled that tension erupted in Kanhan after a group of men armed with sharp edged weapons, including Rahul Salame’s brother, went on a rampage at a weekly market on National Highway. Following the incident, the locals gathered in front of Kanhan Police Station and clashed with the cops over their failure in putting goons behind the bars.

Irked over the incident, Ramtek MLA Ashish Jaiswal later approached Kanhan and expressed his outrage over worsening law and order along with rising crimes in the Kanhan area. The video of MLA Jaiswal confronting then Kanhan PI Kale had gone viral on social media. In the video clip, Jaiswal can be heard saying what the police are doing when the criminals are wielding swords and roaming on streets and terrorizing people.

Day after the incident, then Senior Police Inspector Vilas Kale was transferred to the Control Room. The order transferring PI Vilas Dashrath Kale to Control Room Nagpur Rural Police and shifting PI Pramod Makeshwar of Ramtek to Kanhan was issued by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vishal Anand.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement