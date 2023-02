Amit Shah visits Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh

Nagpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh area in Nagpur.

It is a memorial of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr K B Hedgewar. Shah paid tributes to Dr Hedgewar and RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party leader Devendra Fadnavis accompanied Shah during the visit. RSS functionaries Rajesh Loya, Shridhar Gadge, MLC Chandrashekhar Bawankule and others were present.

Shah was presented a souvenir by Shridhar Gadge on behalf of Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti.

