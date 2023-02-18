Lokmat is a newspaper that belongs to people from all walks of life: Fadnavis

Nagpur: The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday graced a programme organised on to celebrate birth centenary of Jawaharlal Darda alias ‘Babuji’, Founder Editor of Lokmat Media Group and veteran freedom fighter, and also golden jubilee of Lokmat’s Nagpur edition.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said that today, Lokmat has reached people through print, electronic and digital mediums. A third generation of workers working in Lokmat is at the helm. He also mentioned about the contributions made by Jawaharlal Darda in the development of Maharashtra. Lokmat is taking forward the traditions started by Babuji, Fadnavis said.

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, also graced the programme organised at Suresh Bhat Auditorium, Reshimbagh.

In the programme, Amit Shah released a special issue of Nagpur edition of Marathi daily ‘Lokmat’. He also released a commemorative coin in memory of Jawaharlal Darda, and a special postage stamp on Lokmat’s Golden Jubilee. Shah presented ‘Nagpur Geet’ (anthem) composed by ‘Lokmat’, to Fadnavis, Guardian Minister of Nagpur district. Also, Shah released the book ‘Babuji’ based on the life of Jawaharlal Darda. Vijay Darda, Chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha; and Rajendra Darda, editor-in-chief of Lokmat Media, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present at the event.

