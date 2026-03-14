MYFM Launches ‘Ek Cup Badlav’ Campaign Against Plastic Tea Cups

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Nagpur: In a unique initiative aimed at tackling the hidden health risks of disposable tea cups, MYFM is launching a city-wide awareness campaign titled “Ek Cup Badlav.” The campaign, beginning March 16, seeks to educate people about the dangers of plastic and microplastics commonly found in single-use cups used at tea stalls.

The campaign will roll out in phases, starting with a five-day awareness drive from March 16 to March 20. During this period, MYFM will spread information through on-air programming, on-ground engagement, and social media outreach. The focus will be on revealing the truth about disposable cups, the presence of microplastics, and the potential health risks that people unknowingly consume with their daily cup of tea.

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The initiative will then move into the ground activation phase from March 21, where the campaign will take its message directly to the public. As part of this effort, doctors from Max Hospital will participate in interviews and discussions to explain the health impacts associated with microplastics and plastic exposure.

The campaign also aims to encourage behavioral change through concrete action. MYFM plans to distribute more than 10,000 reusable glass cups across the city to promote a safer and more sustainable alternative for tea consumption.

Additionally, over 100 tea stalls will be equipped with campaign posters and danglers highlighting the message of “Ek Cup Badlav.” Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, along with corporate offices, will also be invited to participate by taking a pledge to reduce plastic usage.

Institutions that commit to the initiative will be awarded “Ek Cup Badlav Certificates,” recognizing their contribution toward promoting healthier and environmentally responsible practices.

Organizers emphasize that the campaign is not against chai culture, but rather against the widespread use of plastic in serving it. The idea is simple—encourage people to rethink how their tea is served and move toward reusable options.

With awareness, expert guidance, and community participation, MYFM hopes the campaign will spark a gradual shift in habits.

One sip at a time.

One tea stall at a time.

One institution at a time.

The message is clear: Choose a cup of change, not a cup of microplastic.

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