ICAMMS-2026 International Conference Inaugurated at VNIT Nagpur

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The inaugural ceremony of the International Conference on Advanced Materials and Manufacturing for Sustainability (ICAMMS-2026) was held today at 9:30 a.m. at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur and concluded at 10:30 a.m. as scheduled.

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The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and offering of floral tributes to Goddess Saraswati, symbolizing the pursuit of knowledge and wisdom. The Hon’ble Chief Guest Dr. Anupam Agnihotri and Guest of Honour Dr. Joel Andersson were warmly welcomed and felicitated by Prof. Prem Lal Patel, Director of VNIT Nagpur and Patron of ICAMMS-2026, with floral bouquets and mementos.

Earlier, the Master of Ceremonies, Dr. M. S. Kotambkar, opened the proceedings with his introductory remarks and guided the ceremony through the sequence of events. Dr. T. V. K. Gupta, Convenor of the conference, delivered the welcome address and presented a comprehensive overview of ICAMMS-2026, highlighting its objectives and significance.

Prof. Atul Andhare, General Chair of ICAMMS 2026 and Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, highlighted the achievements of the department and mentioned the various national and international conferences organized by the department in the past. In his remarks, he also shared the vision behind organizing this important conference on advanced materials and sustainable manufacturing.

Addressing the gathering, Director Prof. Prem Lal Patel appreciated the efforts of the Department of Mechanical Engineering for successfully organizing the conference and acknowledged the contributions of the General Chair and Convenor for their outstanding efforts in bringing the event to fruition.

Dr. T. V. K. Gupta subsequently introduced the Guest of Honour, Dr. Joel Andersson, Director of Production Technology at University West, Sweden. In his address, Dr. Andersson shared his insights on the global perspective of advanced materials and their transformative technologies, with particular emphasis on developments in welding technologies.

Prof. Atul Andhare later introduced the Chief Guest, Dr. Anupam Agnihotri, Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre, Nagpur. In his enlightening and inspiring address aligned with the conference theme of Energy, Efficiency, and Economy, Dr. Agnihotri suggested adding two more “E’s” to make it complete—Education at the beginning and Environment at the end.

The conference souvenir was also unveiled by the dignitaries on the dais in the presence of officials from the academic partner institutions Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune; Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing Kancheepuram; National Institute of Technology Delhi; and Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal.

The conference has received an enthusiastic response from the research community, with nearly 400 research papers submitted from across the country and abroad. Following a rigorous peer-review process, 185 high-quality research articles have been shortlisted for presentation in parallel technical sessions scheduled during the three-day conference from March 12 to March 14.

Dr. Arun Kumar Singh Co-Convenor of ICAMMS 2026 proposed the vote of thanks. The inaugural ceremony concluded with the National Anthem.

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